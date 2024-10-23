Homeless shelters weigh service options in Billings as winter approaches

BILLINGS — On Tuesday, the Downtown Billings Alliance brought together different homeless shelter advocates to hold a community conversation about what each shelter provides.

"It was a great conversation to have everybody just explain what services they offer, how to access them, how they work with our other community partners, and then what kind of supports that they need from the community to get ready for this winter," the DBA community resource director, Kody Christensen, said. "Something that the Downtown Billings Alliance has always been passionate about, is making sure that we're here to help everyone in the community, not just business owners, not just building owners, but everybody."

People representing the YWCA, Montana Rescue Mission, Community Crisis Center, Off The Streets and Family Promise each gave statements on what they offer and who they help.

Selwyn Little Bird, who has lived in Billings for 19 years, was at the Billings Public Library to hear what each shelter had to say.

Little Bird has been homeless for 10 years.

"The main thing I think we've got right now is the mental problem with the homeless. We've got a lot of that around here,” Little Bird said. "Some of the programs we offer here are good for families, some certain families, some certain people that are homeless."

But Little Bird said a low-barrier shelter, which has few restrictions, including no sobriety requirement, would be the most helpful, especially in the winter months.

"Try to stay warm best way we can. Usually, we homeless gather together, like in groups, and try to keep people warm. If we can, all of us stay together like that and just hang in there. That's what we can do," Little Bird said.

Traci Braun works for the Rimrock Foundation as a case manager for the homeless outreach team. She is out daily trying to help those living on the streets.

"Whether that means getting them into treatment, getting them housing needs, food needs, clothing needs, whatever we can do to break that barrier," Braun said.

Braun agrees that a low barrier, or no barrier, shelter is necessary.

“We need to come up with an idea for a low barrier, a no barrier shelter. It is not a city or a government issue. It is more where the funding is being spent,” Braun said. "We need to be honest about what's really going on with some of these housing places… We tell our people you can't be here, but we don't tell them where they can be.”

Braun said she has seen an increase in the homeless population in Billings in recent years.

“Other cities in the state of Montana send their people here because they say it's warmer. I don't believe that. They think that we have more resources, which we don't, but they do send their people here,” Braun said. "Last year, a couple of our guys, you know, had their feet amputated from the frostbite. And last year was not bad. Who knows what this winter is going to bring?"

The nonprofit Off The Streets does hope to become a low-barrier shelter that welcomes all but is still working toward that goal.

“Somewhere they can go in the evening to keep them from the cold. Where they're not going to ask any questions,” Braun said.