Holiday Homecomings: Loved ones welcome travelers home at Billings airport

BILLINGS — AAA projects 115.2 million travelers will travel 50 miles or more from home over the year-end travel period. On Saturday at the Billings airport, holiday homecomings were happening all day.

There’s no place like home for the holidays.

"It’s been a little bit too long,” said Michael Stevens, a Livingston father waiting to pick up his son at the airport, on Saturday. "It's probably (been) a year at least.”

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Michael Stevens

It’s a tale of love, longing, and the magic of homecomings during the holiday season.

"It’s been forever since I’ve seen (my family). Probably about 2 years now,” said Augustine Hill, who flew into Billings from Indiana on Saturday. “I’m here to visit my grandma and my grandpa. Basically all my family. They live here."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Augustine Hill

Travelers braved the holiday chaos in search of precious moments and unforgettable memories.

The Stevens family traveled to Billings-Logan International Airport (BIL) from Livingston early Saturday morning to pick up their son, who flew in from Arizona.

“Mostly having him here at my house," Stevens said when asked what he looked forward to while his son was home.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News The Stevens family leaving the airport

What they’re looking forward to most—a special holiday tradition.

"We’re going down to Yellowstone Hot Springs. Every year, my kids come up. At least some of my kids, I have five of them," Stevens said. "But my oldest boy, he comes up. (It's our) tradition to go over to the hot springs. Chill out."

A Fromberg couple, Cliff Miller and Wim Lienemann, have been together since 2008 but are used to long-distance. Cliff works in the oil fields in North Dakota.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Wim (left) and Cliff (right)

"This is my first time home since the 14th of November,” Cliff said. "You get time off, but the best thing to do is just to work until you’re out of work."

Cliff booked a last-minute flight on Friday and came to Billings from Sidney on Saturday.

"I just got surprised that my job ended yesterday. I was going to be working through Christmas possibly,” Cliff said. “My son actually lives in Sidney, he works in the oil field. I went over there last night."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Cliff and Wim hugging

A Christmas surprise—getting to spend the day with family. That's something Hill is also looking forward to.

"Honestly the family. It’s been so long since I’ve seen them," Hill said. "Haven’t joked around with them in a long time."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News People hugging at BIL

Hill’s family lives in Lodge Grass but he’s typically thousands of miles away in Indiana.

"I'm very excited to see them," Hill said. “Might go do some hunting with my cousins."

These heartwarming homecomings remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season—spreading kindness, joy, and gratitude with those who matter most.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Reconnecting with loved ones

The warmth of these embraces melts away the distance.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Livingston family embracing after time apart

"Welcome home everybody,” Stevens said.

To learn more about AAA's year-end holiday travel forecast, click here.