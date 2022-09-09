Help Hardin students get books

MTN meteorologist Miller Robson and MTN noon news anchor Dianne Parker are asking Montana, Wyoming and the rest of the world to join them in raising money for MTN’s annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign. The idea is to buy books for children across Montana who may otherwise not be able to afford them.

The program is hosted by the Scripps Howard Fund and donations are made and dispersed via the fund. You can donate via this link , or text Q2reads to 345345. It’s that simple! Thanks to generosity from the community and partners, the campaign has raised about $14,000 to date. The goal is to raise about $16,00 by Friday, Sept. 15, 2022, so that students in Hardin can receive books.

The program brings a book fair to local schools and each child is able to pick out multiple books. During the 2022 If You Give a Child a Book Campaign, each child at Ponderosa Elementary and Pioneer school will be able to pick out books and take them home. The campaign aims to add Hardin students, and has extended the campaign by one week in an effort to add one more school and help more students.