'Having fun with our culture': 53rd annual MSU-Billings Powwow underway

Posted at 5:56 PM, Apr 22, 2023
BILLINGS — On Friday, the 53rd annual Montana State University-Billings (MSUB) Powwow kicked off with a welcoming ceremony. On Saturday, the celebration continued into the night.

"It's representing just having fun with our culture," said David Evans, a student at MSUB and the head man dancer, on Saturday. "Everyone's getting together and just celebrating."

It's a way to come together and keep the culture alive.

Evans states his favorite parts about the Powwow are "Just having fun and jamming out."

"This is fun, and like I said, it's just a way to bring all of us together. Catch up with everybody, visit, have laughs. Just rock our mocs," Evans said, referring to his moccasin-style shoes.

This year's theme was "The Mind is Sacred".

"(It was chosen because) a lot of, like, mental health awareness," Evans said. "Just keeping yourself together and having everything good in health and in life."

Various age categories are offered at the Powwow, and competitors have the chance to take home cash prizes.

"It's all ages and we want everyone to come watch," Evans said.

Participants traveled from all across the United States and even Canada to participate.

The Powwow had to take a break during the pandemic, but returned in full force last year.

Both participants and spectators were thrilled to be back again.

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone who came and supported," Evans said. "Let's have fun!"

