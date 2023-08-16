Have a favorite vendor? People's Choice Awards new to MontanaFair this year

BILLINGS — MontanaFair now has QR codes posted all around, offering fair-goers an opportunity to vote for their favorite vendors by using their phones to scan a QR code.

“This year we wanted to bring it to the people and let them decide who their favorite vendor is,” said Darcie Tempel, the MontanaFair marketing and sales coordinator. “So, there are three categories for the vendors: it’s outside vendors, inside vendors, and food and beverage vendors.”

Tempel spent time Tuesday delivering the awards to vendors who received the most votes on Monday. She said her department took the idea from the 4-H program and the Art Barn, which have done people's choice awards in previous years.

Q2 News

In its first year at the fair, Honeybee Lemonade was one of the People's Choice winners that received a ribbon.

“You know, I was like, 'Oh, it doesn’t really matter, we’re not going to win anything. We’re just really excited to be here.' And then, I guess, people really like us,” said Honeybee Lemonade owner Jenna Hodges. "I cannot believe we won. Yeah, I cried."

Q2 News

Multiple awards are given out every day and at the end of the week, an overall winner will be chosen.

Tempel said they receive about 30 votes per day and are hopeful to get that number up through the rest of the week.

The award winners do not receive cash prizes, but Tempel said they do get a nice ribbon to proudly hang on their booth or food truck and some "bragging rights."