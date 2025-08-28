Hall of famer Terrell Davis to take part in Billings campaign for Daylis Stadium funds

BILLINGS — Hall of Fame running back and Denver Broncos great Terrell Davis will participate in a fundraising event this fall for planned renovations to Daylis Stadium.

"End Zone for Daylis — An Evening with Terrell Davis" is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Alberta Bair Theater. Tickets are for sale on the Alberta Bair website.

Davis will headline the event with a keynote address at 7 p.m. which, according to an internal SD2 email obtained by MTN Sports, will highlight "the importance of quality athletic facilities, community support, and his own journey from youth athletics to becoming one of the most accomplished running backs in NFL history."

Prior to his address, Davis will attend a reception to mingle with donors and guests, the email states.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports The condemned west grandstand at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium pictured on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Billings.

A fundraising campaign has been under way for renovations to 96-year-old Daylis Stadium since the project was proposed last fall, with a target start date of Dec. 1. But the initial $12.5 million price tag — with the school district covering half of the expense and the rest coming from naming rights and private donations — was recently increased to $14.9 million when it was discovered that the playing surface has a 21-inch slope that also must be remedied.

This past Monday, the Billings school board voted 8-1 to increase the budget for the project that also includes replacing the dilapidated and condemned west grandstand, new and expanded track and field facilities as well as four locker new rooms, a concession area, new restrooms, a ticketing area and rooms for information technology, mechanical needs and storage.

Associated Press Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis salutes after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII on Sunday, Jan. 25, 1998, in San Diego, Calif.

The venue, which has been known as Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium since 2006, is primarily the home football stadium for Billings' three public high schools — Senior, Skyview and West. According to SD2, the campaign has already secured more than $4 million in private donations.

Davis spent his entire seven-year pro football career with the Broncos, rushing for 7,607 yards with 60 rushing touchdowns. He helped the Broncos win consecutive Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998, and in the latter season was named NFL MVP with 2,008 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

