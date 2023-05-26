Watch Now
Hail pounds Musselshell River valley

Posted at 9:22 PM, May 25, 2023
A hailstorm pounded south-central Montana Thursday night, hammering crops and spurring flash floods through farmlands.

John Peters, who lives on the Musselshell River in Golden Valley County, said the hail poured down for at least 45 minutes in the area.

"I've never seen anything like it. It was pouring hail. Literally, like, you couldn't see 75 feet at times," he said.

The National Weather Service forecasted strong thunderstorms through central and eastern Montana Thursday night.

Q2 meteorologist Ed McIntosh says to expect more hailstorms throughout eastern Montana Friday.

