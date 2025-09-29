Green steps down as executive director of Big Sky Economic Development

BILLINGS - Paul Green, who was selected seven months ago to lead Big Sky Economic Development, will step away from the position.

Big Sky Economic Development officials announced Monday that Green has resigned as the organization's executive director, effective Oct. 17.

Green was selected in February to run the organization following a search conducted by Jorgenson Pace, a search committee led by BSED Board Member and Montana State University Billings Chancellor Stefani Hicswa, along with other BSED board members and stakeholders.

Before joining BSED, Green was the director of the Montana Department of Commerce.

In a press release issued Monday morning, BSED officials said Green's departure was "reached through a mutual agreement."

Read the full press release:

Big Sky Economic Development (BSED) has received the resignation of Executive Director Paul Green, effective October 17, 2025. This decision was reached through a mutual agreement and allows Paul to pursue future opportunities.

“We are grateful for Paul’s leadership and contributions during his time with BSED, and we wish him the very best in his future plans,” said the BSED Board of Directors Executive Committee.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have decided to resign as Executive Director of Big Sky Economic Development. While the board and I ultimately had different perspectives on the role, we mutually agreed that this transition is in the best interest of the organization and the community. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve and for the dedicated staff, partners, and stakeholders who work tirelessly to strengthen economic growth in our region.” – Paul Green

During this transition, BSED’s Senior Directors will continue to lead the organization, providing our continued services and ensuring the execution of the mission.

Given the transition, BSED will be postponing its Annual Meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, October 2, 2025.

The BSED board is committed to keeping staff, partners, and stakeholders informed as plans are finalized.

