Big Sky Economic Development in Billings announces new executive director

BILLINGS – Big Sky Economic Development in Billings announced Thursday that Paul Green has been selected as the organization’s next executive director following a national search.

"Green brings extensive experience in economic and community development, project management, and public-private partnerships," the organization said in a press release. "He most recently served as the Director of the Montana Department of Commerce, overseeing multiple divisions focused on business attraction, infrastructure development, tourism, housing, and economic growth. Throughout his career, he has led initiatives that drive job creation, streamline regulations, and enhance stakeholder engagement. His leadership spans roles in both public and private sectors, including serving as Executive Director of the Montana Business Incubator and Two Rivers Economic Development Authority, where he successfully implemented strategic growth initiatives, secured major infrastructure investments, and worked closely with business and government leaders to foster economic resilience."

The search for a new executive leader was conducted by Jorgenson Pace, a search committee led by BSED Board Member and Montana State University Billings Chancellor Stefani Hicswa, along with other BSED board members and stakeholders.

“I am very pleased that the results of our national search resulted in an outstanding pool of highly qualified applicants. Paul will serve us well as our new Executive Director. I appreciate the hard work of the search committee and the excellent feedback from staff and stakeholders,” Hicswa said in the press release.

