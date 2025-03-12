Glendive police chief to resign March 25

The city of Glendive announced Tuesday that Police Chief Jeremy Swisher will resign, effective March 25.

Swisher had been on administrative leave.

In June 2024, he was charged with felony hunting violations in state court for possessing three buck horns that were allegedly illegally harvested from the Fort Peck reservation.

The alleged violations took place in 2021, before Swisher was chief. Court documents stated that the three deer racks were spotted in his office by a Montana state game warden, who asked where he got them. Swisher said he harvested them from the reservation (which is against state law) and gave conflicting reasons for how he got them, including stating he had permission from a tribal member.

The documents also stated that Swisher tried to induce witnesses to make false statements in his favor to investigators.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday the status of those charges.

Glendive Mayor Deb Dion said in a news release that the city will begin the search for a new chief immediately.

“We thank Chief Swisher for his service and dedication to the department, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Dion said in a statement.