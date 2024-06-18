Glendive police chief faces possible charges for alleged hunting violations

The Glendive police chief could face possible felony charges for alleged hunting violations on a reservation and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Court documents filed last Thursday, allege that Jeremy Lee Swisher possessed three mule deer bucks racks from bucks that were illegally harvested on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

An investigation by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks showed he had not purchased any hunting licenses, according to court documents.

The Montana Attorney General's Office filed probable cause for three charges: one count of unlawful possession, shipping, or transportation of game animals, and two counts of tampering with witnesses.

According to Assistant Attorney General Michael Gee, those bucks were killed by Swisher in December of 2021, before Swisher was chief.

A court filing states that Swisher said:



He killed those three mule deer bucks on the Fort Peck Reservation;

He was invited to do so;

That it was legal because he was with a tribal member;

That he “made them” (the tribe) give him a letter saying it was ok.

Click here to read the documents.

The filing also states that according to Title 19 of the Fort Peck Tribes Comprehensive Code of Justice, “there is no provision that allows for non-members to hunt deer by themselves or while accompanied by a member of the tribe. Hunting mule deer on the reservation by a non-tribal member is entirely prohibited.”

Investigators allege Swisher then illegally transported those deer to his former home in Louisiana and then to his office in Glendive.

The state alleges that Swisher attempted to induce or otherwise cause witnesses to provide investigators with false information and to withhold information from investigators.

An initial court appearance was set for July 9.

Swisher has also been directed to report to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office on that date to be fingerprinted, photographed and booked.

Q2 contacted the Glendive Police Department but was told Swisher was not available.