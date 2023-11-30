Girl power: 15-year-old Billings West High powerlifter crushes records

BILLINGS — One Billings powerlifter is sweeping competitions across the country in her first year in the sport, and she’s only 15.

Billings West High sophomore Halle Sawicki was just a kid when she first started lifting weights.

“Before my twelfth birthday I believe, I deadlifted 235 pounds, and they’re like, my trainer was like, 'Oh okay, so she’s like really strong,'” said Sawicki at Wilson’s Iron Barn Gym recently.

Her love for getting stronger eventually grew stronger, translating into powerlifting, a sport she picked up just ten months ago with the help of her trainer and owner of Wilson’s Iron Barn Gym, Ron Wilson.

Sawicki family

“If the raw talent’s there you’ll see it. It’s one of those things, like wow, I can teach that person. They can be something special. It’s exactly what we saw in Halle,” said Wilson.

She’s proving Wilson right, winning competitions one by one. The first was in Helena in March for the United States Powerlifting Association State Championship.

“State, when I won female overall, I was like what? One, it was just new to me, and it was from 14 to 18 years, so I was like, I competed against 18-year-olds and won,” Sawicki said.

That meant Sawicki not only qualified for Nationals in Las Vegas but the International Powerlifting League’s World Championship in Coventry, England as well.

She excelled.

“It was awesome ‘cuz not only is she the teenage world champion, she’s the open world champion. She competed against adults and dominated that one, too,” said Wilson.

She broke some records along the way.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Halle Sawicki's records

“My squat was a world record, my bench was a national record, and my deadlift was a world record,” Sawicki said.

It’s something she accomplished by hitting the gym six days a week all while juggling softball and school.

But to her, it’s worth it.

“I know I can get stronger, and I can get stronger pretty fast. It’s like what can I do from five, three years from worlds. I’m just excited to see where everything takes me and what records I can set,” said Sawicki.