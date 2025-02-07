Friday Morning Headlines: Trump plan to gut education, new DUI law, Snowplows stay busy

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 2-7-25

Former Montana state superintendent likes idea of reviewing Department of Education

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump is preparing to gut the U.S. Department of Education.

While the order remains in limbo it's already drawn much discussion, including in Montana.

Some agree. Elsie Arnzen, former Montana superintendent of public instruction, says school districts can do a much better job without the federal government, but a review would be necessary.

A trustee on the Northern Cheyenne reservation says dismantling the education department would definitely hurt his school district.

Montana House endorses "Bobby's Law"

HELENA - The Montana House endorsed bill which would create a new criminal offense while driving under the influence.

The new charge, aggravated vehicular homicide, would mean the driver had a blood alcohol level at least twice the legal limit or is driving while their license is suspended from a previous DUI.

The legislation is called "Bobby's Law" after Bobby Dewbre.

Dewbre was hit and killed by a drunk driver outside Columbia falls in 2023.

Another round of snow keeps Billings plows busy

BILLINGS - The City of Billings is finishing up with plowing residential streets just in time for the round of snow.

Crews finished up around 6 p.m. in the Billings Heights on Thursday and have started work on Area 1.

But just as they finish up they'll likely be starting right back up.

Another approaching system could drop several inches of snow.

