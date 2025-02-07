Former Montana state superintendent likes idea of reviewing Department of Education

The talk coming out of Washington, D.C., about dismantling the Department of Education may be too early for some to comment.

“What I want to do is let the states run schools,” said President Donald Trump.

The President says the U.S. spends more per pupil than any other country and is last among the top 40 in the world.

“School districts through their locally elected trustees can do a much better job than having a top down from the federal government,” said Elsie Arntzen, former state superintendent of public instruction.

Arntzen recently finished two terms, has served in the legislature, and was a teacher.

She agrees with the president but is also cautious.

“That's a hard term,” Arntzen said about the word dismantle. “I think in my mind I'd like to start with a review.”

Arntzen says a review is necessary either way and could prove advantageous for all involved.

“It's time for us to really think, how do we want our public education system to be funded, at what level,” Arntzen said. “And then where do we want the accountability to be?”

Meanwhile, a trustee on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation says dismantling the education department would potentially hurt his school district.

“Federal funding is generally extremely important to all of our reservation schools and especially the Lame Deer School District,” said Bill Parker, Lame Deer Public Schools trustee. “We would have trouble surviving without it.”

Parker has worked as a superintendent and a teacher both on and off the reservation.

He says his school district relies on federal funding for more than half its budget.

“We're real nervous now about where and when some of that funding will come from,” Parker said.

He says part of his nervousness comes about because of contracts the district has with vendors, but he appreciates the idea of local control.

“We certainly as a reservation school like to have the values of our community,” Parker said. “Just like those out in other public education schools like to have the values of their community. We have tribal values that are important in our education.”

The President says it may take Congress to eliminate the department, and Arntzen is happy they're talking about education.

“Not one size fits all,” Arntzen said. “Therefore, if we can take that future view and have it come back to the states with great accountability, then no one is harmed. In fact, our students are going to have a very bright future."