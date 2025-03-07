Friday Morning Headlines: TikTok offer, Billings basketball memorial, Red Lodge snow

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, March 7

Wyoming investor hopes to buy TikTok for $47 billion before April deadline

Wyoming investor hopes to TikTok before April 4 deadline

With the TikTok clock ticking, a new investor in Wyoming has an offer for the social media app.

Reid Rasner from Casper and his investment group say they have made a $47.45 billion offer to purchase TikTok from Bytedance.

If successful, Rasner says this will create a Silicon Valley in Wyoming.

Read the full story here

Billings family honors son’s memory through basketball court project

Billings family honors son’s memory through basketball court project

A Billing's family plans to transform Pioneer Park's southwest corner into a basketball court to honor their son.

Kaden Edinger died in 2017 after taking a pill laced with carfentanyl.

His mother expressed the family's desire to channel their grief into a project that reflects Kaden's love for the game.

A few fundraising events are already scheduled, with one taking place at Diamond-X on March 31.

Read the full story here

Red Lodge Mountain rebounds from dry season with average snowfall

'On par': Red Lodge Mountain rebounds from dry season with average snowfall

The steady snowfall at Red Lodge Mountain has staff saying the ski conditions are back to being 'on par' this year.

In total, Red Lodge tallied more than 80 inches of natural snow in 2025.

That's a 30 percent increase since last year.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder with snow in southern MT/northern WY

Watch Montana This Morning