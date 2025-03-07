BILLINGS — A Billings family is planning to transform the southwest corner of Pioneer Park into a basketball court to honor their son, Kaden Edinger, who tragically died in 2017 from a drug overdose.

Kaden, a passionate basketball player, lost his life after taking a pill laced with carfentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid. His mother, Kim Edinger, expressed the family's desire to channel their grief into a project that reflects Kaden’s love for the game.

Watch the story here:

Billings family honors son’s memory through basketball court project

“When my son passed away in 2017, we knew instantly that we wanted to do something that would carry on his love of basketball and carry on him and his light,” Edinger said on Thursday. “He took something that he thought was an oxycodone in college from someone that sold out of the cafeteria. He was there in Bozeman and was visiting and turned out to be carfentanyl and it killed him.”

Kaden, 20 at the time of his death, played basketball in high school. His senior year, his mom said he was kicked off the team after he was caught with chewing tobacco and, at a different time, alcohol.

MTN News

"He lost his good group of friends. He lost being part of the team. He couldn't go to the games anymore because it broke his heart. He felt ashamed," Edinger said. "Really just burned his life to the ground. And the more on fire he became, the more he tried to put it out by self-medicating and escaping what he had done. And then it's a slippery slope."

Kaden, who stood 6'4", made friends wherever he went and had a contagious smile, but he also struggled with anxiety. His mom said playing basketball was an outlet for her son.

"He said to me, 'Mom, when I get my life back on track, I'm going to help everybody who has a hard time with me, struggles with anxiety and depression. I'm going to help him because I've been there.' And he just didn't get the chance. Sometimes, I think maybe that's what we're doing now," Edinger said. "I think the biggest reason he loved it (basketball) was it was him and my husband's thing. It was their thing."

MTN News

The family is collaborating with the Partners for Parks Foundation to bring the project to fruition.

"In order to start construction on Kaden's Court, we need money. This is a true grassroots project. We are, it'll be funded through donations, sponsorships. We're hoping to get some grants," said Jami Clark, president of the nonprofit. "Our mission is to enhance our community by funding and promoting exceptional public parks and recreational opportunities."

MTN News

There are already a few fundraising events scheduled.

“DiamondX is going to do DiamondX Cares on March 31st. The proceeds will go to the court,” Edinger said.

Partners for Parks

In May, the Partners for Parks Foundation is hosting Hoops and Boots for Kaden's Court at the Pub Station. All proceeds will go to getting Kaden's Court created.

Edinger said they have a goal of $85,000.

Courtesy Rendering of Kaden's Court

"I feel like we could do at least the concrete, at least the fence, and some commercial grade hoops," Edinger said. "I would love it if it happened this summer."

Through creating the court, the Edingers hope to raise awareness about overdoses, anxiety and depression, aiming to end the stigma surrounding these challenges. Edinger envisions the court as a place of support, emphasizing that “there's always somebody in their court.”

"A place where you can belong to something, even if it's a pickup game, a place where you can go with a friend and talk through things that happen that day or things that are on your mind," Edinger said.