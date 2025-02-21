Friday Morning Headlines: Near death crash, Heart attack, Billings flooding

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Feb. 21

Dash cam video shows near-death collision during whiteout

Whiteout conditions on highway 212 result in close call for local undersheriff

RED LODGE -- A near-death situation was caught on dash cam this week.

Treacherous whiteout conditions led to this scene on Wednesday as a series of crashes led to a narrow escape for the Carbon County undersheriff.

Undersheriff Kelly Carrington was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 212 on the route to Red Lodge helping a driver when a truck crashed into one of the disabled vehicles, and then into his patrol car.

No one involved in the incident was hurt.

Read the full story here

St. John talks heart attack, surgery for the first time

Billings police chief recounts surviving heart attack

BILLINGS -- For the first time and during National Heart Month, the Billings police chief sat down with MTN news after he suffered a heart attack last year.

Longtime Police Chief Rich St. John and his wife were traveling to Red Lodge when he says he suddenly experienced severe cramping in his chest.

St. John underwent double bypass heart surgery and returned to work after about two months of recovery.

Read the full story here

Billings water main break floods downtown

Crews repair broken water main in downtown Billings

BILLINGS -- Frigid cold temperatures left behind damage in downtown Billings, with crews closing off a portion of Fourth Avenue North to fix a major water main break.

The break partially flooded Sixth Avenue North and slowed traffic through town.

Traffic was down to one day almost all day due to partial flooding.

The public works department says they anticipate more incidents like this to happen this winter.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast here:

FORECAST FRIDAY FEB 21, 2024

Watch Montana This Morning