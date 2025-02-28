Friday Morning Headlines: Horse rescue, Police pursuit, Damage from freeze

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Feb. 28

Angel Horses endures second flood in less than 2 years in West Billings

BILLINGS -- Long-time Billings non-profit Angel Horses has taken another hit after the return of damaging floods.

Flooding seeped across the non-profit's property as snow thaws in this week's warm-up.

It's the second time in less than two years that flooding caused hundreds of thousands in damages.

And in 2023, the nonprofit lost $70,000 to a scam.

Suspect arrested following pursuit that ends in front of Billings school

BILLINGS -- A 37-year-old man is behind bars after Billings police say a temporary restraining order violation turned into a potential kidnapping and a chase through the city on Thursday.

Police say Anthony Humphrey was being investigated for the restraining order violation when they found his vehicle near Senior High School.

He then fled, with his vehicle eventually being disabled to stop him.

An 8-year-old girl was in the vehicle and is safe.

Thawing solutions: Specialists tackle frozen pipes in Red Lodge

RED LODGE -- It might be warm out now, but last week's freezing temperatures left a lingering impact on several buildings in Red Lodge, including Airbnbs.

The city's public works director says he saw five reports of frozen pipes this week.

He says that you should keep your water running a little bit to avoid situations like this.

