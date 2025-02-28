Suspect arrested following pursuit that ends in front of Billings school

One person was arrested Thursday afternoon on Billings West End after fleeing police with a possible kidnapping victim, then nearly running over several pedestrians, according to Billings police.

The incident began around 1:35 p.m. near Senior High School when Billings police officers were investigating a violation of a restraining order and potential kidnapping, Billings Police Lt. Bret Becker said on social media.

The pursuit spanned the West End, according to police, and ended when officers disabled the suspect vehicle near the corner of Lewis Avenue and 30th Street West in front of Will James Middle School.

An 8-year-old girl was removed safely from the vehicle, police said.

Becker said police are seeking to speak with any pedestrians who were forced to jump out of the way of the vehicle. Police are asking victims to call dispatch at 406-657-8200.