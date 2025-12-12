Friday Headlines: Winter storm, Double homicide, Travel dangers

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Dec. 12

Montanans brace for snowfall as plows hit the roads

BILLINGS - Heavy snow continues to fall this morning, creating an overnight transformation across the viewing area as many residents wake up to roads coated in slick snow and slower commutes.

Plows spent the day preparing for this snowfall, working to stay ahead of the accumulation on around 1,600 miles of roads that they cover.

Man accused of killing 2, wounding 2 others near Absarokee pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS - We are getting our first look at 23-year-old Tyler Turney, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide in Stillwater County Court on Thursday.

Turney is accused of killing mother and daughter Justine and Nila Dawson in their Absarokee home. Both are being remembered for their community involvement.

The judge denied bond, and Turney's trial is set for May.

Traffic accidents expected to increase over holiday season

BILLINGS - Billings police are monitoring snow conditions that could trigger their slick streets policy, meaning no response to non-injury crashes when calls hit 300 incidents.

As holiday travel ramps up, tire experts recommend winter tires when temperatures drop below 45 degrees for better stopping power.

December crash data shows the danger, with Billings averaging nearly 9 crashes per day during the holidays, compared to just over 7 for the full year.

