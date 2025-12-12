It could be just a few inches or it could be a one for the books.

See the anticipation:

Montanans brace for snowfall as plows hit the roads

Regardless, many Billings residents say they are looking forward to upcoming snowfall.

"I still like to watch it fall. I like winter. I like snow. It doesn't bother me. We need the moisture so we might as well appreciate it," said Frosty Erben of Billings, who was hoping for a substantial storm.

"We're due for it, man. I'd like a nice white Christmas. A nice Christmas with snow is always good, rather than this windy, not-so-nice weather. It doesn't bring the good holiday time with it," said Mitchell Dye of Billings, who would like this snowfall to stick around.

While some are excited, those who must drive in the winter conditions may not be.

Monica Plecker, director of Public Works for Yellowstone County, says her crew is up to the task of keeping 1,600 miles of road clear.

"We make sure that our trucks are ready to go, our lights are working, and everything is firing up like it should," Plecker said.

Plecker says with the forecasted snow, there's no doubt her drivers will be earning overtime keeping the roads clear during and after the storm.

"We'll be out. We'll be paying close attention to intersections, sanding intersections. If we have to come back multiple times, we will. We try to prioritize mail routes, school bus routes, more heavily traveled areas," said Plecker.

According to MTN Meteorologist Miller Robson, the morning commute may be messy, and it's best to stay off the roads for a while if you can.

"Tonight, it's going to start to get worse, definitely by tomorrow morning. So, Friday morning it's not going to look very good at all. Hopefully, by the time we head home on Friday afternoon, the snow will stop, but you still have what's left over; the icy roads, the blowing snow," Robson said.

