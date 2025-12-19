Friday Headlines: Wind Disaster, Close call, Teacher mentors

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Dec. 19

Montana governor issues wind disaster executive order

HELENA - Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a disaster Thursday following destructive windstorms that swept across Montana, requesting state government services and funds to help communities recover.

Several communities recorded devastating wind gusts over 90 miles per hour, with Helena hitting 91 mph and Bynum topping 104 mph.

The powerful storms damaged power lines, homes, businesses, and vehicles statewide.

Thousands of residents remain without power as officials continue calculating the full extent of damage across Montana.

Laurel woman recounts close call after tree falls onto her car during windstorm

LAUREL - A Laurel woman narrowly escaped serious injury Wednesday when the powerful winds toppled a massive tree directly onto her car while she was picking up her daughter from school.

The tree crashed through Jodi MacKay's passenger window, landing inches from her head and in the exact seat her seventh-grade daughter would have sat in minutes later.

MacKay said she's grateful her daughter wasn't in the car when the tree fell.

Montana program offers teacher mentors

LAUREL - A new program is working to help solve Montana's teacher shortage and get more educators into rural parts of the state.

The mentor-mentee program is offered by the ASPIRE grant through Montana State University.

The effort aims to provide expert one-on-one mentoring for new and underprepared teachers in rural classrooms.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy with rain and mountain snow

Jason Stiff

