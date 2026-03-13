Friday Headlines: Storm travel, I-90 crash, Silesia fire

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, March 13

High winds force widespread road closures, crashes across Montana

BIG TIMBER - A powerful winter storm swept through south-central Montana, bringing high winds that toppled semi-trucks, flipped an RV, sparked a wind-driven house fire, and left hundreds of travelers stranded before a new wave of snow moved in.

Near Big Timber and Livingston, tow crews responded to multiple incidents, including an RV that flipped near the Grey Cliff Mill.

Road closures stranded hundreds of travelers at a Big Timber gas station before eventually being lifted.

Power outages, road closures, structure damage reported as winter storm moves into region

LIVINGSTON - In Park County, a sheriff's deputy escaped with only minor injuries after a semi toppled over onto his patrol car on Interstate 90 east of Livingston.

The deputy was inside the vehicle at the time.

Portions of I-90 were shut down after several semis were blown over by high winds.

Fire fueled by whipping winds destroys Silesia home

SILESIA - A fast-moving fire fueled by strong winds destroyed a home on Clark's Fork River Road in Carbon County.

Officials say the fire flared up from a controlled burn conducted last week.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office evacuated nearby residents as a precaution. Winds have since calmed, with crews saying snow could help alleviate concerns.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind weakening and snow arriving Friday and Saturday

Jason Stiff

