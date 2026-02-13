Friday Headlines: Russian palladium, Froid arrest, Delayed notice

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Feb. 13

Stillwater officials hope new tariff on Russian palladium will boost mine

BILLINGS - The federal government is imposing a 132% tariff on Russian palladium imports after officials say they determined Russia was "dumping" the metal to drive down prices.

The move offers hope for Montana's Stillwater Mine, which laid off nearly 700 workers last year when palladium values plummeted.

While mine officials say they're motivated to return to full operations, they caution it won't happen this year as they focus on long-term sustainability.

Two weeks after arrest, Froid community awaits next steps in mechanic's immigration case

FROID - The small town of Froid is rallying behind Roberto Orozco-Ramirez, a local business owner who was arrested by Border Patrol three weeks ago.

The father of four pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegal re-entry.

Residents are wearing shirts supporting his diesel repair business, and the mayor says the town won't give up on bringing him home.

Parents worried after loaded gun magazine found at Billings elementary school

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating after a loaded ammunition magazine was discovered inside Orchard Elementary School on Wednesday night.

The magazine was found near the gym by a staff member.

Police say there's no current threat to the public. However, some parents are upset about the communication delay.

The school district says they sent out parent notifications within 30 to 45 minutes of learning about the discovery.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer than normal and mostly dry through the weekend

