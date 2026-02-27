Friday Headlines: Reckless driving, Reading program, New subs

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Feb. 27

Reckless driving crash at Softies renews speeding concerns for Billings police

Reckless driving crash at Softies renews speeding concerns for Billings Police

BILLINGS - A proposal set to go before the Billings City Council on March 23 would give police officers subjective authority to determine whether a vehicle's noise level is too loud.

The proposal comes weeks after a juvenile driver lost control on 24th Street West and struck the shed at Softies Ice Cream Stand.

Read the full story

Elder Grove School turns to donations to save reading curriculum after years without levy

Elder Grove School turns to donations to save reading curriculum after years without levy

BILLINGS - Elder Grove Elementary in Billings is looking for ways to fund its reading program after going years without a math, science, and social studies curriculum.

The school has not passed a levy since 2007, and with a new reading curriculum costing up to $100,000, teachers say they need the community's help to keep students on track.

Read the full story

Smokin' subs: Cheba Hut sandwich shop opens, bringing dozens of jobs to Billings

Smokin' subs: Cheba Hut shop opens, bringing dozens of jobs to Billings

BILLINGS - A new toasted sandwich chain is now open on Shiloh Road in Billings.

Cheba Hut, known for its toasted subs, is bringing 50 jobs to the area, with full-time positions, insurance, and free meals for employees.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce said a spike in new businesses like Cheba Hut is driving tourism and stimulating the economy in the area.

Read the full story

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued windy and mild on Friday, cooler on Saturday