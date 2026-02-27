Smokin' subs: Cheba Hut sandwich shop opens, bringing dozens of jobs to Billings

BILLINGS — Billings is getting its first Cheba Hut on the West End, the franchise's first in Montana. The toasted sandwich shop is bringing 50 new jobs to the area.

For Ashley Schickel, the decision to join the team was immediate.

"The moment that I heard that Cheba Hut was coming, I actually applied and put my two weeks in the moment I got the position," Schickel said Thursday.

Watch the soft opening of Cheba Hut and the opportunities it's bringing:

Smokin' subs: Cheba Hut shop opens, bringing dozens of jobs to Billings

Now she is stacking bread, layering toppings and perfecting the art of the toasted sub.

"You definitely have to pay attention to the different combinations of the sandwiches," Schickel said.

Training kicked off just days ago, with Rigo Perez keeping the team moving and making sure every new hire is ready to serve.

"They're learning everything. They're learning the sandwiches on the line. They're learning all the prep. They're learning the register. They're learning what we call lobby love, taking care of our guests dining in," Perez said.

The hands-on approach gave Schickel confidence from day one.

"I feel like the training program is by far one of the best I've had," Schickel said.

The franchise began in Tempe, Ariz., in 1998, and Billings will be its 89th location in the U.S.

At Cheba Hut, owner Isaac Montoya says it is not just about making sandwiches — it is about building community and creating opportunity.

"We're currently staffed at 50. And depending on volume and how our opening goes, we could hire more," Montoya said.

The current staff includes 40 full-time and 10 part-time employees, with benefits to match.

"We offer insurance for 'em, paid tips, free meals. We do a lot of stuff for our employees and make sure that they're taken care of," Montoya said.

Montoya says that care extends beyond the kitchen to everyone who walks through the door.

"What this business stands for, is taking care of and giving back to our community, giving back to our guests," Montoya said.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce says businesses like Cheba Hut benefit the community.

"If you look at the average of anywhere from maybe 20 to 50 employees per, and that's just the top of the iceberg," Billings Chamber of Commerce President John Brewer said. "It's employing our residents. It's driving tourism throughout the region."

For Schickel, that sense of purpose has her ready to hit the ground running.

"I'm ready for this place to be packed. I'm ready for lines out of the door. I'm ready for everybody to be running around and learning more, because that's how you learn," Schickel said.