Friday Headlines: Montana celebrates Pope, Heights water leaks, Beartooth Pass plowing

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, May 9

Billings students and clergy react to election of first American-born pope

Billings students and clergy react to election of first American-born pope

BILLINGS - Montanans across the state are celebrating the announcement of Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pope in Catholic history.

Bells at churches like St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral rang out in downtown Billings when the white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel.

"The news came earlier than expected," Father Leo McDowell said.

Students studying the events had just participated in a mock conclave a day prior.

Read the full story here

Billings Heights water board approves money for leak detection equipment

Billings Heights water board approves money for leak detection equipment

BILLINGS - The Billings Heights Water Board is approving up to $106,000 to detect future leaks after two homes reported not receiving water earlier this winter.

The board says the move will help them get new leak detection equipment and the personnel to help.

The county water district of the Billings Heights is losing about 1 million gallons a day, making finding the leak paramount.

Read the full story here

Crews clearing off Beartooth Pass as iconic highway approaches opening

Crews clearing off Beartooth Pass as iconic highway approaches opening

RED LODGE - Montana Department of Transportation crews are working to clear snow off the Beartooth Pass as the highway nears opening for the summer months.

A maintenance chief says his crew is right on schedule, aiming to complete the job by the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast

FORECAST FRIDAY MAY 9. 2025

Watch Montana This Morning