Friday Headlines: Missing girl, Kidnapping conviction, Surgical Intensive Care

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, June 6

FBI to announce reward Friday for missing 13-year-old Crow girl

FBI to announce reward Friday for missing 13-year-old Crow girl

CROW AGENCY - The FBI is set to hold a press conference Friday, offering a reward for information regarding the whereabouts of 13-year-old Sa'Wade Birdinground, who disappeared from her Gerryowen home in Crow Agency last October.

Few details are known about what happened since Sa'Wade's disappearance.

The FBI's announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at Little Big Horn College, where more details on the reward will be provided.

Read the full story here

Roberts man found guilty of kidnapping, interstate threats

Roberts man found guilty of kidnapping, interstate threats

A Roberts man has been found guilty of three counts of kidnapping and one count of making an interstate threat.

Adolfo Vargas-Lepe was arrested on May 31, 2023, after leading Carbon County deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when his vehicle flipped.

The case began in 2017 when prosecutors say he kidnapped and threatened the lives of a mother and her two daughters, among other crimes.

Vargas-Lepe faces up to life in prison.

New surgical unit and operations center boosts regional care at Billings Clinic

New surgical unit and operations center boosts regional care at Billings Clinic

BILLINGS - Billings Clinic held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate its two new departments.

The new expansions include the Helmsley Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Regional Operations Center.

Billings Clinic aims to expand access to regional healthcare across Salt Lake City, Denver, and Seattle.

Once it opens, the new SICU will be the first of its kind in Montana.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and isolated storms possible Thursday; drier and warmer weekend

Watch Montana This Morning