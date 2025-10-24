Friday Headlines: Homicide sentence, Lame Deer march, New ice arena

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Oct. 24

Billings man sentenced for killing motorcyclist in 2022 drunken-driving crash

BILLINGS - A Billings judge on Thursday sentenced Kevin Welter to 20 years with 10 suspended for killing decorated Marine and father-of-five Aaron Lurz in July 2022.

Welter's attorneys had asked for no prison time in exchange for paying the victim's children $250,000 each. The judge rejected that proposal, calling it an "alarming ultimatum" that has no place in the justice system.

Welter's blood alcohol was three times the legal limit when he struck Lurz's motorcycle on Molt Road.

Lame Deer family marches for justice for 8-year-old killed in shooting

LAME DEER - More than 50 people marched through Lame Deer on Thursday to honor the memory of 8-year-old Marquez Deputee Ontiveros, who was shot and killed on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation last year.

The boy's family says they are disappointed with the shooter's four-and-a-half-year sentence from tribal court and hopes federal authorities will pursue additional charges for stronger justice.

The FBI says the possibility remains open for federal charges in the case.

Billings native Jeff Bloomer named as Signal Peak Energy Arena GM

BILLINGS - Billings is getting a new ice arena and a new leader to run it, while an older arena is set to shut its doors.

The Signal Peak Energy Arena at Amend Park is set to open spring 2026 with Billings-native Jeff Bloomer as general manager.

Once the new two-sheet facility opens, the Centennial Ice Arena in the Heights will close, with all ice programs moving to the new location.

