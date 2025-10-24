Billings-native Jeff Bloomer named as Signal Peak Energy Arena GM

BILLINGS — Billings native Jeff Bloomer has been named as the general manager for the Signal Peak Energy Ice Arena that's being built at Amend Park.

Bloomer brings a wealth of experience, spending the last decade working with NHL hockey teams around the country.

Watch this video to see the facility and learn more about Bloomer:

"I grew up here playing," Bloomer said Thursday afternoon. "It's kind of nice being full fruition, coming back and being a part of this brand-new project."

That $16 million project is coming together, with construction steadily progressing along and scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2026.

"This is a beautiful two-sheet rink," Bloomer said. "There's nothing like this in Montana. It's going to be a beautiful diamond for Billings."

The facility will be equipped with two full-sized sheets of ice, locker rooms and a restaurant on the second floor. Bloomer said he's excited at what it can provide for the community.

"This is going to be great, especially in this area," Bloomer said. "We've got the soccer, we've got the basketball and we've got the restaurants and hotels."

Bloomer said it will also bring junior hockey back to Billings, which is full circle for him. He used to serve as an assistant coach for programs in Montana.

“I was an assistant coach for the Great Falls Americans, and then I got hired by the (Billings) Bulls to be an assistant,” Bloomer said.

The new facility will come with changes for Billings' ice sport community. Billings Amateur Hockey League President Monica Anderson confirmed to MTN in an email Thursday that once the new arena opens, the Centennial Ice Arena in the Heights will close.

"Once we open up, they will shut down their ice operations, and their ice operations, their youth leagues, and their adults' leagues will plan to move over here," Bloomer said.

Yellowstone Ice Foundation Treasurer Alex Piciccii said that the decision to close is aimed at helping ice sports in Billings grow.

"There's too much ice demand for our current ice supply," Piciccii said. "I think that's why Centennial decides to close its doors, is so we can grow in this new facility and start to grow all of the programming that way."

All of this comes during uncertain times at the Centennial. On Tuesday, former Facility Director Sean Gilmore was charged with embezzling more than $15,000 from the nonprofit, which allegedly included payments at a strip club in Three Forks.

Piciccii said that none of that will affect the Yellowstone Ice Foundation.

"We are two complete separate entities," Piciccii said. "The Yellowstone Ice Foundation is in no way associated with the Billings Amateur Hockey League."

Piciccii said that their group remains focused on bringing the new facility to the community.

"We are solely focused on developing Signal Peak Arena, which we're standing in today," Piciccii said. "It's a world-class, two-sheet facility dedicated to youth development, recreation and community."

Bloomer said he can't wait to see the impact it'll have on the region.

"It's going to be good for us," Bloomer said. "It's going to be good for the town and it's going to be good for the state."