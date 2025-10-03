Friday Headlines: Healthcare access, Hardin hospital, Daylis Stadium

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Oct. 3

Montana health care providers, patients feel pain during government shutdown

Government shutdown creates challenges for Montana health care access

BILLINGS - Local healthcare providers say the government shutdown is impacting healthcare access across Montana, with Medicare stopping coverage for telehealth services that thousands of rural patients depend on.

On Tuesday, Medicare ended coverage for telehealth services, affecting rural communities that rely heavily on remote medical consultations.

Healthcare subsidies are also set to expire at the end of the year, adding to mounting concerns about patient access.

Blue Cross Blue Shield has proposed a 20% price hike, further straining an already challenging healthcare landscape.

Providers say the uncertainty could force patients to lose coverage and put rural hospitals at risk as costs continue to rise statewide.

Read the full story

Hardin advocating to land new state mental health hospital

Hardin proposes as location for new state mental health hospital

HARDIN - Big Horn County is throwing its name in for consideration for the state's new forensic mental health facility, joining Yellowstone and Stillwater counties in the competition.

County officials say Hardin has the infrastructure and land ready for development.

The county is looking at several possible locations, including land near the existing BIA correctional facility, and has submitted a proposal to the Montana Board of Investments.

Read the full story

Hall of Famer Terrell Davis lends voice to Daylis fundraising effort: 'These kids deserve it'

Hall of Famer lends voice to Daylis fundraising effort

BILLINGS - A big name in the NFL is standing behind Billings School District 2 as they hope to raise money for much-needed renovations to Daylis Stadium.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis joined players on the field, lending his voice to the fundraising effort.

The renovations are set to cost $14.9 million, with the district covering half of the expenses and the rest coming from naming rights and private donations.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, snow, and colder temperatures this weekend

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fairly quiet on Friday, followed by a weekend storm

Watch Montana This Morning