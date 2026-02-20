Friday Headlines: Billings Robbery, Class Action, Heart Health

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Feb. 20

'It was scary': Billings store owner and employee recount night of armed robbery

BILLINGS - The suspects behind an armed robbery at B-Town Vapes and Glass on Broadwater Avenue remain at large.

The crime was caught on camera Monday night when two suspects walked in, pulled a gun on employees, and stole $177 worth of merchandise.

The store's general manager says the terrifying moments left staff traumatized and fearing for their safety. The store is asking the community for help identifying the pair.

After complaints and shutoffs, Billings faces class action over water billing

BILLINGS - A class action lawsuit has been filed against Billings after more than a year of residents complaining about inflated water bills.

Five plaintiffs are suing, claiming some received bills over $850 for vacant homes that allegedly used hundreds of thousands of gallons.

The problems started when the city changed its billing system last summer.

Daughter saves Billings father's life with CPR after cardiac arrest

BILLINGS - February is American Heart Month, raising awareness about cardiovascular disease — the leading cause of death in the U.S.

This awareness is highlighted by a Billings man who says he is alive today thanks to his daughter's quick thinking and CPR training.

Larry Schlepp says her knowledge saved him after he suffered cardiac arrest last year, making stories like his powerful reminders of why heart health awareness is so critical.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer but still below average through the weekend