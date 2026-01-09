Friday Headlines: Billings protesters, Child care, 'Redefining Love'

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Jan. 9

Billings protesters speak out on Venezuela attacks, ICE enforcement

BILLINGS - The U.S. Senate voted 52-47 this week to block further military action in Venezuela following President Trump's operations that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Five Republicans joined Democrats in opposing continued military intervention, sparking renewed debate over presidential war powers.

Protesters gathered Thursday at the Yellowstone County Courthouse to condemn the military operations, expressing concerns about the administration's foreign policy approach.

Montana childcare providers face uncertainty during federal funding freeze

BILLINGS - Montana families are facing uncertainty as the Trump administration temporarily freezes federal childcare funding.

The funding pause affects all states as childcare programs face increased scrutiny following fraud investigations in Minnesota.

Montana daycare providers who rely on federal reimbursements say they are worried their next checks won't arrive while families already struggle with high childcare costs.

Billings mental health group aims to make therapy more accessible for all

BILLINGS - A new Billings workshop called "Redefining Love" is making therapy more accessible in the push for more mental health resources.

The free weekly group sessions tackle topics like forgiveness and trauma as Montana continues to rank No. 1 in the nation for suicide rates.

Organizers say it complements traditional therapy while serving the community's mental health needs.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer, mostly dry weather across the weekend

