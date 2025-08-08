Friday Headlines: Bar support, Clinical rotations, MontanaFair begins

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Aug. 8

Bars across Montana pledge donations to Anaconda shooting victims’ families and the Owl Bar

ANACONDA - The search for Michael Brown, suspected in the Anaconda shooting at the Owl Bar, has entered its eighth day as Montana communities rally to support the victims' families.

Bars across Montana are joining forces to help families affected by the tragedy at the Owl Bar last Friday. A fundraiser initiated by the High Tide in Billings has already collected approximately $7,000, with another major fundraising event scheduled for Aug. 16.

Both the Reno Club and Fenway's Sports Bar and Casino plan to participate in the Aug. 16 fundraiser.

Billings student doctor aims to serve rural populations during clinical rotation

BILLINGS - Rocky Vista University in Billings marked a significant milestone this week as its first class of medical students began their clinical rotations. This development comes at a crucial time as the nation faces a growing physician shortage.

Of the 72 students in the inaugural class, 29 intend to practice medicine in Montana after graduation. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the country is projected to lose 86,000 doctors over the next 10 years.

110th MontanaFair kicks off Friday

BILLINGS - The 110th Montana Fair opens today at MetraPark. The weeklong event, which is Montana's largest fair, typically attracts nearly 250,000 visitors annually.

Gates open at 4 p.m. today. The fair will also feature three nights of PRCA Pro Rodeo at MetraPark's new outdoor arena.

