Student doctor aims to serve rural Montana populations during clinical rotations

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY — The entire nation is facing a physician shortage, with the Association of American Medical Colleges predicting a loss of 86,000 doctors by 2036. Montana isn't immune to that shortage.

According to the Department of Human Health and Public Services, Yellowstone County has a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA) score of 16, meaning it ranks in the bottom half of counties (in the nation) with accessible primary care providers.

A Billings student doctor and his preceptor are passionate about providing care to rural communities. The two are aiming to tighten that gap in accessible healthcare throughout the state.

Billings student doctor aims to serve rural populations during clinical rotation

On Monday, the first class of students at Rocky Vista University in Billings began their medical rotations. Out of 72 students in the class, 29 will be staying in Montana.

For both personal reasons and his passion for rural healthcare, Andrew Flick has decided to do his medical rotations in Yellowstone County.

"I really enjoy small communities, (like) the one I grew up in, rural communities," Flick said Wednesday.

Flick, 30, is from Burlington, North Dakota. He moved to Billings after getting accepted to Rocky Vista University, where he's a part of the military medicine program.

"(Montana) makes me feel like I'm at home again, really being able to see all those farmers, ranchers, people who have to drive 30, 60 minutes just to see a doctor or get groceries," said Flick.

On Monday, Flick began his first rotation at the Intermountain Health clinic in Laurel. He'll be at the clinic for eight weeks before moving on to his second rotation in Billings.

"It really makes me feel like I'm helping the people that I grew up around, and that feels really great to me," he said. "We're just getting started, so I'm excited to see what happens."

Flick is getting mentored at the clinic by his preceptor, Molly Biehl, DO. While Biehl and Flick are from different states, the two are more alike than they are different.

Biehl was born in raised in Montana, but studied medicine in Nevada. She told MTN her plan was to always return to Montana. Biehl said if Montana happened to have a medical school at the time, she would've stayed in the state.

"I never, ever dreamed that we would have a medical school in Montana. It is one of the highlights of my life right now," she said Wednesday.

Biehl is a doctor of osteopathic medicine, meaning she incorporates both the mind and body into her practice. At Rocky Vista University, Flick is also studying osteopathic medicine.

"The body is a whole, as with the mind is a whole, and that each person is an individual," said Biehl.

Biehl has even taught one of Flick's courses at Rocky Vista University, osteopathic manipulation.

"It's great to have that class, 'cuz I taught them their manipulation, so now we're going into the next phase," she said.

As Biehl and Flick plan to work with each other for the next eight weeks, the two hope to learn from one another and provide accessible care to the community.

"(I'm) just trying to get our patients all the healthcare that they need, so they can stay healthy out on the farm, or out on the ranch," Flick said. "I'd just like to say thanks to all the patients out here in Yellowstone County and Billings."

"The people in Montana are open and interactive with each other... Thank you for trusting us," said Biehl.

