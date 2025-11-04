Former Columbus McDonalds restaurant building demolished

The former McDonald's building in Columbus was demolished this week, marking the end of an era for the community after more than 30 years.

The restaurant, which closed in April, was torn down due to structural problems caused by sinking ground beneath the building. Until its closure, it was the only McDonald's along a 100-mile stretch of Interstate 90 between Livingston and Laurel.

The site will be converted into parking for the adjacent Town Pump, which is expanding its operations next door.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

