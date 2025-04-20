COLUMBUS — It’s more than just burgers and fries, but a staple of small-town life. After three decades of serving locals and travelers alike, McDonald’s in Columbus is closing its doors at the end of the month.

See the video for this story below:

Beloved Columbus McDonald’s to close after 30 years serving the community

Columbus resident Judy Tipton's usual order is simple, an iced coffee she orders each morning through the McDonald's app. The announcement of the closure is personal for her.

“I'm addicted to McDonald's iced coffee, so I, especially since they're closing, I make a special trip up just to get my iced coffee every day,” said Tipton. “I'm definitely going to miss it. Definitely going to miss my iced coffee.”

Tipton and her husband, both retired, are among the many locals who have made the Columbus McDonald’s at 601 E 8th Avenue a part of their daily routine. Located right off of Interstate 90 in the small town, it is one of the few fast food spots in town. It is also the only McDonald's when traveling between Laurel and Livingston.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Judy Tipton smiles with her iced coffee from McDonald's that she orders nearly every day.

“I was surprised that it was closing very much. It's been here 30 years, and it's the only fast food in town, and I think people are going to miss it. I really do," said long-time Columbus resident John Petak.

For some, the restaurant has been more than just a place to eat. It has also served as a place where people have celebrated milestones, shared coffee with friends, and gathered after high school events.

“And (the) high school, after certain events, they'll come over here or for lunch even, so it's going to be a loss to a degree, to the community," said Petak. "It's too bad.”

Mike Kennedy The Columbus McDonald's was first opened in 1995 by Mike Kennedy and his family.

The closure hits especially close to home for Mike Kennedy, who helped open the Columbus location as a franchisee in 1995. His journey began as a college student working the McDonald’s counter in Bozeman, eventually rising through the ranks as a restaurant manager for 16 years before launching the Columbus franchise with his wife, Janey, and their three children, Jennifer, Ryan, and Bethany.

“It was a monumental deal for Janey and I and our family. It was a dream come true," recalled Kennedy. "As I got to know people in Columbus, they were as excited as I was because here was this little town on the Yellowstone that was now getting their very own McDonald's.”

Kennedy recounted countless memories from his five years of running the building, from serving up birthday parties for locals to honoring long-lost promotional McDonald’s coffee club mugs from the 1960s that offered free coffee to customers who would bring their mugs in.

Mike Kennedy Countless memories were made at the Columbus McDonald's for former franchisee Mike Kennedy and his family.

"These two couples came from Billings, and they were testing me. They walked in with their mugs (...) I remembered that promise, because I had worked so many years before, and I said, 'Absolutely, free cup of coffee, anytime,' and they were speechless," said Kennedy. "It grew into a friendship and pretty much every Saturday, I would see them and they would not only get their free coffee, they would buy lunch, and I even remember when they came with grandchildren, and we were doing birthday parties for them.”

Kennedy also remembers the countless employees he employed and worked with, including his own children and their high-school friends. Over the years, McDonald’s became a first job for many.

“We had so many high school students from Columbus that that worked for us, and we followed their careers. Some are highway patrol police officers in the area. Some have small businesses," said Kennedy. “It was it was really a joy being part of a small community.”

Mike Kennedy Hundreds of employees worked at McDonald's throughout the years.

Time has taken its toll on the lot. According to the Stillwater County News, the building, which is owned by McDonald’s Corporation, is facing structural issues that are causing it to sink and the cost to maintain the aging facility has become too high. Current franchisee John Newbury does not own the property, and the decision was made to close the location rather than rebuild.

“Buildings wear out and after about 30 years, it's not uncommon to have to completely rebuild a restaurant, and so I'm sure the situation came down to some very difficult economics," said Kennedy. “It’s sad.”

For some, the impact will be minimal. For regulars like Judy, it is the end of a long-time run.

“I just hate to see it leave," said Tipton. “It's going to be a loss.”

Kennedy is eager to see how the area evolves and is hopeful for the future.

"I'm always reminded of this quote, 'The only constant is change,' and I think for the people of Columbus, this is going to be a bummer," said Kennedy. "Who knows? There may be someone from Columbus who opens a wonderful restaurant that just carries on their tradition because, at the end of the day, McDonald's is about people taking care of people.”