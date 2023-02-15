Flower power: Florists scramble to keep up on Valentine's Day in Billings

BILLINGS — The preparation for Valentine's Day begins months in advance at Magic City Floral in Billings and for owner Mark Barth, it's all hands on deck when the day finally arrives.

“Well, we start planning right after Christmas,” Barth said Tuesday. “Several hundred deliveries and probably, oh, 100, 150 guys have been in already.”

Barth has been in business for almost 40 years and still makes the arrangements with his crew. So, he knows what is sought out every year.

“The big oriental lilies are popular, you know, but roses are number one and then it just kind of drops from there,” Barth said.

The early afternoon was calm at the floral shop, but it was an appreciated break for the employees before the much-anticipated rush.

“Lull right now before the guys get off this afternoon and then they come in and hit us this afternoon later,” he said.

Arrangements started around $35, and more expensive bouquets ranged around $125.

At Gainan's Midtown Flowers, the lines never stopped forming for both pick-up and last-minute shoppers.