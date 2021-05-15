Montana peace officers memorial parade held in Kalispell

The Kalispell Police Department held a parade and memorial service Saturday for officers who died while serving their communities.

The processional parade began at noon with Kalispell police joined by Flathead County sheriff's deputies, Montana Highway Patrol and several other Montana agencies coming together to pay respects to those lost in the line of duty.

The parade began in downtown Kalispell on Main Street and ended at Center Street.

The memorial service followed at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.