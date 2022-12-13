First Look: Snow Buddies replacement in Billings

(Editor's Note: First Look stories offer an initial report on the day's top news from Q2.)

After the announcement last week on Dec. 6 that the city-run Snow Buddies program had been suspended due to a lack of volunteers, one Billings man who was involved in the group didn't want to stop helping.

Justin Voeller put out a call for help on social media and quickly created his own snow buddies group that is not affiliated with the city of Billings. One week later, the group now has six volunteers.

"And we've had a lot of people asking for assistance. Which is great because we can get out there and help the people in this community," he said.

