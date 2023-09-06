First look: New trail in Billings nearly complete

Supporters of the Skyline Trail on the Billings Rims say it should open this fall, providing a much-needed connection from Swords Park to Zimmerman Park.

Billings TrailNet Executive Director Kristi Drake said it's an exciting time, as construction on the three-mile trail began just this year.

“I see people walking on that trail already, and it’s not even open yet,” Drake said. “I think that it’s really going to be such a positive thing for the community.”

Drake said the trail is about 75% complete. The portion of the trail closest to the Billings-Logan International Airport and west down Highway 3 is complete through the portion of the Rims with open views of the city. Construction of the path still needs to be finished in front of the neighborhoods along the road.

“They haven’t paved that (area) yet. They have to pave that and then also add a guardrail and a couple of retaining walls on either side,” Drake said.

To celebrate the near completion of the accessible Skyline Trail and all of the other Billings trails, Billings TrailNet is holding its annual Ales for Trails event on Friday, Sept. 8 from 5-10 p.m. at ZooMontana.

“Right now we’ve got a little over 50 miles of trails and so we just want to keep on connecting trails to your neighborhoods so that you can walk right out your door and get on a trail,” Drake said.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go right back into Billings trails. Tickets are on sale for $40, until the day of the event when prices rise to $45.