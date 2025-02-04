First Look 2-4-25: Billings water audit shows no current errors, Snowstorm plowing, Billings businesses busy

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 2-4-25

Completed Billings water audit says city not at fault for high bills

The long-awaited results from the city's water audit were presented to the public and city council members Monday night.

The presentation from the auditing firm SL Serco showed that the meters were accurate and the system correctly figured out bills. All 76 tested meters showed no instances of overbilling.

About 15,000 of around 40,000 bills initially had errors.

SL Serco officials say implementation and communication were big reasons for confusion.

BILLINGS —Billings city plow crews say the main roads are in decent shape as they begin the process of plowing residential streets after Monday's snowstorm.

Some areas received more than six inches of snow.

The city started along Broadwater and moved to Poly, or region two.

Region three will be plowed next on the list.

That covers much of the West End.

Crews say there is no firm timetable as to when all streets will be plowed.

Billings businesses brace for slow snow season, offer Valentine's Day giveaway

BILLINGS — Businesses across the area were also digging out from all of the snow while staying open.

Snow removal companies, plumbers, and auto body shops started their week with phones ringing off the hook because of problems posed by the storm.

Tow services like Trackside Auto say they expect business to pick up even more in the coming weeks once the storm has left the area.

