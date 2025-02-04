Billings businesses brace for slow snow season, offer Valentine's Day giveaway

On Saturday, approximately 30 downtown businesses began offering in-person-only opportunities to enter in a raffle to win a Valentine's Day gift baskets to stimulate spending in the area during its slow season.

“This way, they have to come downtown, maybe do a little bit of shopping, look around, and see what downtown has to offer," said Jodie Brockel of Brockel's Chocolates, who spearheaded the project.

While she said business typically slows during the snowier parts of the year, just down the street, The Yarn Bar owners said they typically see more business when it snows.

“You're working on a blanket and it’s snowing, there’s probably nothing better in life than sitting and having something warm on your lap while you’re making it," said Sue Baker with Yarn Barn.

In a similar trend, Track Side Auto Body also said it sees more business after snow falls.

“We have seen a lot of major accidents, of course, with this kind of weather too. I mean, sliding through intersections, you see a lot of that this time of year," said Kevin Vanlaarhoven with the auto body business.