First Look 1-23-25: Medicaid expansion end looms, Mississippi housing Montana inmates, Winds close ski lifts

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-23-25

Lawmakers hear Medicaid expansion bills ahead of program sunset

Lawmakers hear hours of testimony on Montana Medicaid expansion bills

HELENA — Lawmakers addressed several different proposals yesterday to put the upcoming expiration date for the state's Medicaid expansion program into focus.

A house committee heard two proposals.

One bill would essentially renew the program.

Another would remove work and community engagement requirements to allow people to stay on the expansion for a full year.

No action was taken on these bills.

Montana inmates housed in Mississippi prison

MTN News

DEER LODGE — One hundred twenty inmates from the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge are now housed in the Tallahatchie County correctional facility in Mississippi.

The Department of Corrections director says the move will help his department better manage populations in Montana prisons and jails.

The department is working with the governor's budget office and the state legislature to come up with a long-term solution.

High winds shut down lifts at Red Lodge Mountain

Courtesy Red Lodge Mountain



RED LODGE — High winds shut down lifts at Red Lodge Mountain for the second straight day Wednesday.

On Thursday morning Red Lodge Mountain posted that ski patrols have been hard at work and are opening new runs this week.

Forty-three trails are currently open, and five lifts are expected to be running Thursday.

Crews will continue to keep an eye on conditions throughout the day.

