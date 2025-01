Red Lodge Mountain was closed for the second straight day Wednesday due to high winds, the resort announced on social media.

All chairs were closed after strong winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour whipped through the area.

The closures came after a good week of snow, with the mountain reporting 14 inches of snow as of Wednesday.

Last week, a mechanical problem took down the Triple Chair temporarily, but all chairs are ready to go once the winds subside, according to the mountain.

Click here for the latest conditions at Red Lodge Mountain.