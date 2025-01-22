First Look 1-22-25: Montana death penalty, California fires subside, record travel through Billings

Montana lawmakers consider bill to allow state executions

HELENA -- Montana lawmakers are considering a bill intended to allow the state to again administer the death penalty.

A legislative committee heard a bill that would change the requirements for lethal injection.

with the goal of allowing the state to resume executions.

State leaders have said they're unable to get drugs that meet the requirements.

Montana currently has two prisoners sentenced to death, one since 19-83 and one since 19-92.

Montana firefighters busy curbing fires in California

LOS ANGELES -- Progress is being made in the battle against those wildfires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles - with the help of Montana firefighters.

Firefighters left Columbus almost 2 weeks ago and are one of 10 crews staged between San Diego and LA on standby.

Billings flying service is also on standby with 4 chinook helicopters.



Record travel through Billings airport

BILLINGS -- Billings Logan airport saw a record number of travelers this past year.

Director jeff roach says they're still looking at ways to improve customers' experience-- but adds this was the busiest year ever with more than 980 thousand people passed through the gates in billings.

Billings was still 4th in the state in total passengers, behind Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman.