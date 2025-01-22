Montana firefighters on standby in case of more fires in southern California

Firefighters left Columbus almost two weeks ago.

Ten crews from Montana, including from Columbus and Red Lodge, are staged halfway between San Diego and Los Angeles on standby, which is an important role in case new fires break out.

“They're that next wave of defense should a new one break out because resources are already stretched to their capacity down there,” said Chief Rich Cowger, Columbus Fire Rescue.

Cowger heads of one of 10 Montana departments with firefighters assisting in California.

He says while most of Montana's 10 engines and firefighters are on standby, they have witnessed destruction in the past that's hard to comprehend.

“For them to see their whole community decimated, it's tough on them just like it is anybody else,” Cowger said. “At the end of the day, you're focused. We understand what the mission is. In some cases you've got to put emotions off to the side."

Billings Flying Service is also on standby with four CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

“It has slowed down a little bit and it appears that the state is moving the assets towards more of a preparedness and initial attack capability,” said Bridger Blain, president of Billings Flying Service. “So they're getting spread out over the state a little wider.”

Blain just returned from Los Angeles after visiting his crews this weekend.

He did not fly over the fire but has seen the damage and effect on people in past fires.

“It's heartbreaking,” Blain said.”Passionate about what we do. We love fighting fire. We love aircraft. But it is a little disheartening to see that kind of damage. That's what we hope we can prevent and we're there to support it, but we also feel for all those communities. It's absolutely devastating.”

Blain and Cowger each say more red flag warnings with Santa Ana Winds are in the forecast. And the crews will be ready to respond possibly for more than the two-week commitment.

“We expect them to be at least sitting standby in southern California for quite some time now,” Blain said.

“They are ready to go and support in any way they can,” said Cowger.