First Look 1-17-24: TikTok ban looms, red dye 3 linked to cancer risk, Park County health department threats

The U.S. Supreme Court releases ruling Friday morning to leave TikTok ban in place

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The fate of 1.8 billion users looms on Sunday, with theTikTok legal ban now upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in a Friday morning ruling.

A last-minute deal could be struck to keep the app alive if Chinese owners find an American owner to buy it.

MTN spoke with journalism students at Skyview High School.

They say they are anxious over the decision, as they use the app to have their own opinions on their own data.

Click here for full story.

FDA bans red dye three due to cancer link

BILLINGS -- The Food and Drug Administration is now banning red dye three from foods.

The decision, which goes into effect in 2027, comes over concerns about how the food coloring dye has been linked to cancer in laboratory animals.

One Billings family we spoke with says they are happy to see the dye go away, citing that concern.

Food manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove the dye from their products.

Drug makers have until January 2028.

Click here to read full story.

Park County health board threatened over proposed health protocols

LIVINGSTON -- Some Park County residents are concerned that the health board is considering a new draft of the county's isolation and quarantine plan.

The proposal outlines the protocol for measures in the event of a bioterrorism event, communicable disease outbreak, or pandemic.

One section includes a clause stating the possibility of "involuntary detention" for anyone exposed who doesn't cooperate with health officials.

This week, a follow-up board meeting was canceled due to "targeted personal attacks."