Billings journalism students speak out on looming TikTok ban

BILLINGS — TikTok is scheduled to shut down for US users on Sunday amid challenges up to the Supreme Court and the app's search for a US owner.

“My information’s already out there – it’s been sold and bought probably a dozen times," said Chloe Walker, a Billings Skyview journalism student and TikTok user. "I feel like it's not really valued ‘cause its sold so easily.”

Students explained they use the app to connect with family and friends across the world, learn about interests, catalog personal experiences, and consume news.

“I’m like, ‘Dad, we have Fox News and CNN. I feel like TikTok is where I get my most unbiased news from,'" said Karlee Albertson, a Skyview journalism student.

Skyview High School's ‘Blue and Silver’ program highlights student stories through journalism

Despite other forms of social media being available like Instagram and new apps like Red Note already taking in users from TikTok, students said other apps do not yet compare to the ByteDance property.

“TikTok’s algorithm is so unique in the way that it can (amplify) small groups," said Walker. "If we lose that, we’re losing a huge part of America’s culture.”

Students remarked that some adults, like parents, understood their concerns, though most said they feel their opinions are undervalued by most adults and lawmakers.

“If you’re not gonna respectfully listen to me, there’s not a point in me spending energy on trying to educate you on things," said Andromeda Schenck, a Skyview journalism student.