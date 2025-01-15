First Look 1-15-25: California fires whip up, Billings flu deaths, MSU rodeo to ride in inauguration

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-15-25

Montana fire crews battling California wildfires

LOS ANGELS – Tens of thousands of additional Los Angeles residents are facing evacuation as of last night and into this morning as winds once again pick up.

Montana firefighters, including crews from Red Lodge and Columbus, have been called into action and arrived in California this week.

One of the strike teams will be battling the Palisades Fire.

The other strike team will be working to handle any new fire starts in the surrounding areas.

First flu deaths in billings this season

BILLINGS – RiverStone Health has confirmed 3 deaths from the flu in the last week alone in Yellowstone County, marking the first deaths in the county for the 2024-25 season.

The deaths, two men and one woman, now bring the total to nine across the state.

So far, Montana has seen more than 2,000 influenza cases with 115 of the patients having to be hospitalized.

Montana State rodeo team rides in presidential inauguration

BOZEMAN – The Montana State rodeo team will ride in the presidential inaugural parade on Jan. 20.

The Bobcats were nominated by Montana U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, with 36 student-athletes traveling to the nation's capital.

After President-elect Trump is sworn in during the formal inauguration ceremony, the cowboys and cowgirls will participate in the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

